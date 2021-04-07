Loaded handgun seized in drug bust
A loaded handgun was seized in a drug bust Tuesday, Sarnia police say.
Article content
A loaded handgun was seized in a drug bust Tuesday, Sarnia police say.
Police were surveilling a suspected fentanyl trafficker and, after watching an alleged drug deal, stopped the suspect and two others in a vehicle at roughly 9:10 p.m.near Mandaumin Road and Michigan Line, police said.
Loaded handgun seized in drug bust Back to video
All three were arrested, police said.
The suspected drug dealer attempted to run, and allegedly resisted and fought with an officer who caught up to him, police said.
During the struggle, a handgun was observed underneath the suspect, who was handcuffed and taken into custody, police said.
The firearm the suspect had on his person was a .45 calibre Gen 4 Glock 21, police said. There was one round in the chamber and five others in the magazine, police said.
Searching the vehicle and the suspects, officers found $55,399 worth of suspected drugs, including 7.75 grams of fentanyl, 512 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of cocaine, and 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, police said.
Advertisement
Article content
An Airsoft handgun was also seized.
The suspect who ran from police is 17 and, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, cannot be named, police said.
The Hamilton youth is charged with various firearm, drug trafficking and resisting arrest charges. He’s also charged with six counts of failing to comply with release, and three counts of failing to comply with sentence, police said.
Clinton Dwayne Bressette, 45, of Kettle and Stony Point Nation and Veronica Monique Ayala, 24, of Sarnia are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Impaired driver sped by officers: police
A driver who sped by officers around 11 p.m. April 2 was arrested for impaired driving, police say.
Police were in the area of Mitton and Davis streets for an unrelated police call when they heard the loud acceleration of a motor vehicle and saw that vehicle travelling north on Mitton Street, police said.
Officers yelled at the driver to stop and slow down, but the vehicle continued at an “extreme” high rate of speed, police said.
The vehicle turned into a private driveway and the driver exited the vehicle and walked towards a house in the 100 block of Cobden Street, police said, noting the driver displayed signs of impairment.
The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters where breath results revealed he was more than twice the legal limit, police said.
The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days, police said.
Michael Steven Rempel was charged. A court date has been scheduled for May 4, police said.