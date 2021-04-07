Loaded handgun seized in drug bust

A loaded handgun was seized in a drug bust Tuesday, Sarnia police say.

Police were surveilling a suspected fentanyl trafficker and, after watching an alleged drug deal, stopped the suspect and two others in a vehicle at roughly 9:10 p.m.near Mandaumin Road and Michigan Line, police said.

All three were arrested, police said.

The suspected drug dealer attempted to run, and allegedly resisted and fought with an officer who caught up to him, police said.

During the struggle, a handgun was observed underneath the suspect, who was handcuffed and taken into custody, police said.

The firearm the suspect had on his person was a .45 calibre Gen 4 Glock 21, police said. There was one round in the chamber and five others in the magazine, police said.

Searching the vehicle and the suspects, officers found $55,399 worth of suspected drugs, including 7.75 grams of fentanyl, 512 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of cocaine, and 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, police said.