Local COVID-19 caseload declines

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton Tuesday fell below 30 for the first time since December.

The drop to 27 active cases, down from 37 a day earlier, came as eight more cases were resolved for a running total of 3,438 since the pandemic began, Lambton public health reported in its daily update.

The number of confirmed cases in Sarnia-Lambton declined two – the result of no new confirmed cases being reported to public health June 7, and two previously reported cases being referred to other jurisdictions or being found to not meet the case definition, public health officials said.

There remained no active outbreaks in Lambton while the death toll from COVID-19 in the community remained unchanged at 61.

Bluewater Health reported five patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, including two in intensive care and using ventilators.

Two of the five were patients admitted from outside Sarnia-Lambton.