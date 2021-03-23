London man charged after cargo van crashes into Arkona house: OPP

A 26-year-old London man has been charged with careless driving after a cargo van crashed into a house just outside Arkona, provincial police said Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital Friday with minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a house on Townsend Line in Warwick Township and has since been charged under the Highway Traffic Act, Lambton OPP said.

The single-car crash took place shortly before noon near the east side of Arkona, a small Lambton Shores community northeast of Sarnia. The unmarked white Nissan NV200 was significantly damaged – its front bumper and passenger-side mirror were both dangling – after crashing into a set of cement steps at the front of the single-storey house.

Several packages were visible inside the van, but police at the scene didn’t know if he worked for a delivery company.

Photo by Terry Bridge / Terry Bridge/The Observer

Townsend Line is a fairly busy road leading into the approximately 500-resident village, located about 35 kilometres south of Grand Bend and 55 kilometres west of London, but there were no witnesses, an officer said.