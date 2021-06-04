Long-running Sarnia-area program serves up student-owned businesses

“Growing up in Petrolia, everybody plays hockey,” he said. His mother pulled him out of the sport at age 12 because of the injuries, so Mueller bought a tennis racquet one day and discovered a new sport.

The business student at Western University started out as a hockey player until a couple of concussions early on ended his time on the ice.

“I’m going to be teaching tennis lessons, stringing racquets, re-gripping racquets – that kind of thing,” Mueller said.

Mueller Tennis Services is one of four student-run businesses that are part of the partnership’s Summer Company Program, a long-running joint project with the provincial government that provides high school and post-secondary students with a $3,000 grant to launch a business. It also provides them with mentoring and training over 12 weeks of the summer.

Petrolia business student Matt Mueller is gaining experience as a small business owner this summer, thanks to a program offered by the Sarnia-Lambton Economic Partnership.

“I started playing some local tournaments – did well there,” he said. “I started playing some provincial tournaments on the (Ontario Tennis Association) circuit. I did terrible at the start and started getting better.”

That led to playing in international tournaments and joining the tennis team at Western.

In 2015, Mueller raised $22,000 – including $6,500 from Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic – to repair Petrolia’s tennis courts.

“I just want to give back to the community so other kids can have some experiences that I’ve had,” he said.

The Summer Company Program has been offered for more than 20 years locally, and this year’s other student entrepreneurs include Jayme McCully and Hillcrest Heritage Home Goods, Anthony Clark and ASHR Media, and Jack Vrolyk and Jack’s Grass Cutting.

“The Summer Company Program provides an excellent opportunity for young entrepreneurs to receive an entrepreneurship experience, along with training support that will benefit them for years to come,” said partnership CEO Stephen Thompson.

“These young entrepreneurs demonstrate the innovation that will be of great value to our local economy, and we are proud to provide this program to help start them off on the right foot.”

Mueller said the program’s funding “was amazing” and helped him get his tennis business off the ground.

He said the one-on-one mentoring and training the program provides is also valuable. Mueller Tennis Services can be reached by email at mattmueller.m215@gmail.com.

“Running this business is just like playing tennis,” Mueller said. “You’re there by yourself – you’re doing it on your own and you can’t really hide.”

But the economic partnership and the summer program are “like your teammate you don’t really have on a tennis court,” he said.

“It’s really nice that they’re always there to help you.”

