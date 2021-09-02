Man pulled from the water at Grand Bend beach dies: OPP

A 45-year-old man from Exeter has died after he was pulled from the water at Grand Bend beach, Lambton OPP say.

A 45-year-old man from Exeter has died after he was pulled from the water at Grand Bend beach, Lambton OPP say.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police and Lambton paramedics responded at 9:30 a.m. Monday to reports of an unresponsive male who had been pulled from the water, police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man pulled from the water at Grand Bend beach dies: OPP Back to video

The man, identified as Ri Jin, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, police said.

Stunt-driving charge laid

A driver reportedly seen travelling faster than 100 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/h zone in Enniskillen Township has been charged with stunt driving, police say.

The speeding vehicle was spotted at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday on Lasalle Line, near Marthaville Road, Lambton OPP said.

The driver was stopped and, after being told the vehicle was subject to mandatory impoundment, tried to flee, police said.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

Shelly Hart, 24, of Sarnia was charged with racing and obstructing a peace officer.

Stunt driving in Ontario, as of July 1, 2021, includes going 40 km/h or more over the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h.

The penalty includes a minimum fine of $2,000, six demerit points, a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.