Man taken to hospital after cargo van crashes into house near Grand Bend

ARKONA – One man was taken to hospital Friday with minor injuries after the cargo van he was driving crashed into a house just outside this small Lambton Shores community northeast of Sarnia, provincial police say.

The driver, a man in his mid-20s, was the only person hurt in the single-vehicle crash, as the people who live in the Townsend Line home were away at the time.

“Very minor injuries,” said a Lambton OPP officer at the scene who declined to be identified.

The unmarked white Nissan NV200 was significantly damaged – its front bumper and passenger-side mirror were both dangling – after crashing into a set of cement steps at the front of the single-storey house. Several packages were visible inside the van.

“I think he was just doing deliveries,” said the officer, adding he didn’t know what company the man worked for.

Townsend Line is a fairly busy road leading into the approximately 500-resident village, located about 35 kilometres south of Grand Bend and 55 kilometres west of London, but there were no witnesses, an officer said.

There also weren’t any signs of impairment, he said, but charges were pending.

“Still under investigation,” another officer at the scene said.