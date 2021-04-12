Cyclist taken to hospital following early morning incident Monday in Sarnia

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury early Monday morning after Sarnia police were called to Brock Street, not far from the Sarnia Arena.

Police said officers were called out at about 4:15 a.m. by a report of man on the ground near a bicycle. Police said in a news release the man’s injury was not life-threatening.

“About 5 a.m., I saw the flashing lights and opened the door,” said Sean Clarke who lives across from where a bicycle, a backpack and a pair of shoes were sitting on a section of Brock Street blocked off by yellow police tape.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Clarke said the balcony door to his upstairs bedroom was open at the time.

“I didn’t hear a crash,” he said. “I didn’t hear nothing.”

When he looked outside, Clarke said he could see an ambulance and the victim, who appeared to be “an older gentleman.”

“I didn’t hear any sirens when they were leaving,” he said. “I don’t know if it is drug related, or what it is. This area is getting bad for drugs.”

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Police had Brock Street, from Wellington to Davis streets, closed Monday morning, and cruisers were parked in front of the arena.

Just to the north of the arena on Brock Street, the bicycle was left leaning on the curb, next to a backpack on the boulevard. A pair of shoes sat nearby on the road.

Police said in a news release the section of Brock Street would be closed while the incident was being investigated by its traffic unit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the police station at 519-344-8861.

pmorden@postmedia.com