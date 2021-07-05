Man who fled 5 km from ‘concerning’ crash near Oil Springs convicted of impaired driving

A 25-year-old man who fled about five kilometres after crashing his pickup truck in a rural Lambton County ditch, prompting the OPP to call in its canine unit and emergency response team, has been convicted of impaired driving.

Assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan said Monday in a Sarnia courtroom Aaron Doucet’s behaviour after the April 2020 rollover in Dawn-Euphemia Township was “concerning” and pointed out he fled “quite some distance away.”

The court heard Doucet, then 24, crashed his Dodge Dakota on Oil Heritage Road south of Oil Springs around 7:30 p.m. on April 16, 2020. One witness who talked to him after the collision told police they could smell alcohol and saw multiple empties.

Doucet, whose face was bloodied, ran east along Aberfeldy Line. After the canine unit and emergency response teams were dispatched, police finally found him about two hours later in a house approximately five kilometres from the crash. Coughlan said the chase that Thursday night through a field was “very” concerning for public safety.

Doucet, who told the people living at the house he rolled an ATV, was arrested. The Lakeshore, Ont., resident made “various utterances” on the way to headquarters in Petrolia, Coughlan said, including, “This is what I get. I rolled my (expletive) truck.”

The court heard breath tests were “truncated down” to between 60 and 70 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Doucet pleaded guilty Monday to a single Criminal Code charge of impaired driving, but not to the Highway Traffic Act charge of failing to remain police said they laid at the time.

Both lawyers suggested a $1,200 fine, $200 more than the minimum. Defence lawyer Nick Cake said his client suffered a “catastrophic” brain injury in August 2019 after crashing his motorcycle and is “actively” working on his rehabilitation. Doucet didn’t address the court.