





Share this Story: Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Sarnia area after chat with premier: Bradley

Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Sarnia area after chat with premier: Bradley Mike Bradley finally had his long-awaited chat with Premier Doug Ford about boosting the COVID-19 vaccine supply coming to the Sarnia area.

Article content Mike Bradley finally had his long-awaited chat with Premier Doug Ford about boosting the COVID-19 vaccine supply coming to the Sarnia area. “I appreciate him calling – not just once but twice – because he called back to update me,” Sarnia’s mayor said Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Sarnia area after chat with premier: Bradley Back to video Bradley voiced his frustrations this week over a lack of response from the premier’s office to an urgent letter he wrote March 15 as the region was locked down for a third time amid a skyrocketing per-capita caseload. “We’re where the fire is,” said Bradley, who wrote a followup letter to Ford on Monday, “so you send all the equipment you can to put the fire down.” Ford said Tuesday he’d “make a point” of calling Bradley after being pressed on his lack of response in Queen’s Park during question period. Bradley said shortly after his phone rang Wednesday morning an apologetic Ford pointed to a provincewide shortage of vaccine supply. But the premier followed up by saying Sarnia-Lambton will receive a combined 5,400 doses within the next two weeks.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “And then probably an additional 4,000 shots after that the following week,” Bradley said. “Still not enough, but it will get us to a better place.” Bradley said he was also told Lambton public health already had more than 1,000 shots on hand. The mayor said he hopes that number will decrease as a high-volume clinic opens in Point Edward. Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said they typically run out at the end of each week at the pace they’re distributing their allocation. “When there’s more vaccine, we’ll try to run through them just the same and be as quick,” Ranade said Wednesday, adding, “We’d always like to have more.” Bradley added the region is “way down the list” compared to other areas of the province. “All I’ve ever asked for is fairness,” he said. Ranade said he’s “not seeing a lot of differences” compared to neighbouring health units and the number of local residents who’ve been given at least one dose is “pretty good.” About 16 per cent of the approximately 100,000 people who are eligible – many of them highly vulnerable – have received a shot, Ranade said. It’s a “substantially” higher number than the amount of people who’ve contracted the virus, he added. “Those are two really good indicators for me that we’re on the right track,” he said. “Do I want to see more? Yes. Can we do more? Yes.” A total of 2,651 cases – including eight new ones confirmed Wednesday – have been reported by Lambton public health over the past year.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Another issue Bradley said he talked to Ford about was “lots of people” driving to pharmacies in Windsor and Kingsville to get the vaccine through a provincial pilot project. No Sarnia-area pharmacies have been included as of Wednesday. “It’s probably a matter of time, and not that much time, before we see that happen here,” Ranade said of the pharmacy pilot project. The region was included this week in another provincial pilot project pairing family doctors and their patients with the vaccine rollout. Lambton public health is the lone health unit in Southwestern Ontario in grey-lockdown under the province’s colour-coded restrictions system. Sarnia city council rejected a call from Coun. Margaret Bird to write Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requesting all businesses be allowed to fully reopen immediately, with no exceptions or restrictions. Others on council acknowledged the lockdown has been disproportionately difficult on some people and businesses – and sympathized with Bird’s sentiment – but said putting more lives at risk is not an option. Raising the vaccination rate is key to opening Sarnia-Lambton back up, Bradley said Wednesday. One day earlier Lambton public health said pre-registration is open for residents who are between the ages of 75 and 79 or people who turn 75 this year. Appointments can be made through the province’s booking system at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling 1-888-999-6488. -with files from Tyler Kula tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry LOCAL COVID-19 FIGURES 2,651 confirmed cases (eight more than Tuesday)

209 active cases (-11)

71 potential variants of concern (same)

47 deaths (same)

14 outbreaks (+1)

6 patients in hospital (+3) *as of Wednesday, according Lambton public health and Bluewater Health

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia