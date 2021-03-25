Spike in cases, new death mark one year of COVID-19 in Sarnia area
Lambton public health reported Thursday a 48th fatality linked to the pandemic. No other details were immediately available.
On the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Sarnia area, more than 40 new cases – and another fatality – were reported Thursday.
Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said it’s still the “same stuff” contributing the virus’ spread 12 months after the pandemic first arrived in the region, notably social interactions and a lack of physical distancing.
“Having to keep up those things for a year is really challenging if you’re trying to get everybody to do everything all the time,” he said.
But as more people start getting the vaccine – around 16 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose as of this week, Ranade said – public health officials continued urging residents to follow guidelines regarding hand hygiene and staying home.
The Sarnia area was one of the last pockets of Southwestern Ontario to be linked to a positive test, but the region’s first five cases all surfaced on March 25, 2020. Its first two deaths – one of them being retired Sarnia teacher Ada Shaw – were reported less than a week later.
The region’s 48th victim was a person in their 70s, but no other details were available, a health unit spokesperson said Thursday via email. Walpole Island council reported a new death Thursday on its Facebook page – its third overall – at the First Nation south of Sarnia.
A man in his 70s also died last week at Walpole Island, the health unit reported. The First Nation went into lockdown earlier this week.
The number of active cases across the region climbed 13 Thursday to 222. Bluewater Health reported eight COVID-positive patients in hospital.
The latest figures pushes the area’s total caseload during the year-long pandemic to 2,692, with 2,422 considered resolved, the health unit reported.
The number of outbreaks also inched up to 15 as an unidentified workplace was added to the list, joining seven Sarnia long-term care and retirement homes and seven area schools.
But Ranade said the outbreaks inside the seniors’ homes and schools are “holding steady” and they expect most of them to be declared over within a few days.
“It’s reassuring in a way,” he said. “They don’t seem to be uncontrolled spread or anything like that.”
More doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the region after Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley talked to Premier Doug Ford Wednesday about the lack of local supply.
