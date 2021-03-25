Spike in cases, new death mark one year of COVID-19 in Sarnia area

Lambton public health reported Thursday a 48th fatality linked to the pandemic. No other details were immediately available.

On the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Sarnia area, more than 40 new cases – and another fatality – were reported Thursday.

Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said it’s still the “same stuff” contributing the virus’ spread 12 months after the pandemic first arrived in the region, notably social interactions and a lack of physical distancing.

“Having to keep up those things for a year is really challenging if you’re trying to get everybody to do everything all the time,” he said.

But as more people start getting the vaccine – around 16 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose as of this week, Ranade said – public health officials continued urging residents to follow guidelines regarding hand hygiene and staying home.

The Sarnia area was one of the last pockets of Southwestern Ontario to be linked to a positive test, but the region’s first five cases all surfaced on March 25, 2020. Its first two deaths – one of them being retired Sarnia teacher Ada Shaw – were reported less than a week later.