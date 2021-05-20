May 20: Three new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

Just three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Of the 3,430 cases since the pandemic began, 3,306 were considered resolved while 66 were still active, Lambton public health reported. At least 537 have screened positive for variants of concern.

The region’s death toll was still 58.

Ten COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Thursday, Bluewater Health reported.

The hospital group said the previous day it’s moving forward with a provincially approved plan to gradually resume surgeries that aren’t considered an emergency or urgent. Elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures were restricted by Ontario in April amid the pandemic’s third wave while patients from other regions were sent to hospitals in Southwestern Ontario, including 21 in Sarnia.

But with the surge slowing, the local hospital will begin rescheduling surgeries and procedures that are not expected to require in-patient resources, Bluewater Health said. Patients will be contacted directly by the offices of their doctors or surgeons.