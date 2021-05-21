





Another Sarnia-Lambton resident dies from COVID-19, health unit says Lambton public health reported Friday the region’s 59th death linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A health unit spokesperson said the person in their 60s died in hospital.

Article content Another Sarnia-Lambton resident has died from COVID-19, the local health unit says. Lambton public health reported Friday the region’s 59th death linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A health unit spokesperson said the person in their 60s died in hospital. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Another Sarnia-Lambton resident dies from COVID-19, health unit says Back to video It’s the third COVID-related death the health unit has reported this month after six local residents died in April. A resident in their 90s from Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia – the facility has been in outbreak since May 7 – died last weekend and a person in their 70s died in hospital a couple of days later. Meanwhile, Ontario announced Friday friends and family can start visiting long-term care homes to see residents for outdoor visits as of Saturday. The decision was based on “key” public-health indicators, the province said. “Our government puts the safety and well-being of long-term care residents at the heart of everything we do,” Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care, said in a statement. “With the excellent uptake of vaccines in long-term care homes, it is the right time to make this very meaningful change that will benefit residents and their families.”

Article content Residents are limited to two general visitors at a time, along with essential caregivers, but children under the age of two don’t count as one of the visitors. Screening and physical distancing remains in place, and visits can be in nearby parks or amenities if the home doesn’t have enough outdoor space. Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said Friday it’s important all residents, regardless of age, get outside and support their mental health and well-being this long weekend – temperatures are expected to eclipse 30 C – while respecting the province’s stay-at-home order. “Help keep yourself and others safe by continuing your basic actions: sticking to members of your household, maintaining physical distancing, and masking when you can’t,” he said in a statement. “Every action you take this weekend helps get us closer to a better summer.” Ontario announced Thursday a three-stage plan to emerge from the stay-at-home order. It likely won’t begin until mid-June, but certain outdoor activities, such as golf and tennis, will be permitted beginning Saturday. The local health unit also reminded the public contact tracing will be done throughout the long weekend, despite its website not being updated on the Victoria Day holiday. Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday. Of the 3,441 cases since the pandemic began, 3,311 were considered resolved while 71 were still active. At least 542 have screened positive for variants of concern.

Article content Eleven COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Friday, Bluewater Health reported. The facility had an active outbreak stemming from the acute medicine unit, but most operations remain unaffected. The local hospital group also said this week non-urgent procedures and surgeries will be ramping up soon now based on Ontario’s direction. The health unit was also dealing with a third active outbreak at an unidentified business. More than 61,000 shots – the vast majority first doses – of COVID-19 vaccines have been given by the health unit, hospitals, doctors and pharmacies. That represents about 51 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia-Lambton. Residents as young as 12, or who are turning 12 this year, are now eligible to book vaccine appointments at the mass immunization clinic in Point Edward. Appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page, but officials have preached patience as the list of eligible residents continues to grow. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

