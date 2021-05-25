





Article content Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit. Of the 3,459 cases since the pandemic began, 3,344 were considered resolved while 55 were still active, Lambton public health reported. At least 562 have screened positive for variants of concern. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. May 25: Four new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area Back to video The health unit did not update the local figures on the Victoria Day holiday, but 3,455 cases were reported Sunday. Nine COVID-positive patients were in hospital Tuesday, Bluewater Health reported. A total of 60 Sarnia-Lambton residents have died from the disease – a man in his 80s was the latest fatality reported this past weekend – while 48 deaths have been reported in Sarnia’s hospital, although that figure includes some people from other parts of the province. The health unit was overseeing three outbreaks, including one stemming from the acute medicine unit inside Sarnia’s hospital. Most operations remained unaffected, the local hospital group has said, and non-urgent procedures and surgeries will be ramping up soon now based on Ontario’s direction.

Article content Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia has been in outbreak since May 7. Two residents tested positive – one died – and 10 staff also have confirmed cases. An unidentified business was linked to seven cases. Ontario announced late last week a three-stage plan to emerge from the stay-at-home order in place since April. It likely won’t begin until mid-June but certain outdoor facilities, such as golf courses and ranges, tennis and basketball courts, and splash pads, were allowed to reopen as of this past weekend. Sarnia officials, though, reminded residents Tuesday outdoor team sports or recreational classes are still not permitted. However, the limit on outdoor social gatherings and organized public events has increased to five people, including from different households. “All other public-health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake remain in effect,” the city said in a statement. A total of 2,075 emails or phone calls have been received by city bylaw staff about pandemic-related restrictions over the last year-plus, leading to 13 charges. Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said recently it’s important residents get outside and support their mental health and well-being while respecting the province’s stay-at-home order. “Help keep yourself and others safe by continuing your basic actions: sticking to members of your household, maintaining physical distancing, and masking when you can’t,” he said in a statement. “Every action you take … helps get us closer to a better summer.”

Article content More than 61,000 shots of COVID-19 vaccines – the vast majority first doses – have been given by the health unit, hospitals, doctors and pharmacies. That represents about 51 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia-Lambton. Residents as young as 12, or who are turning 12 this year, are now eligible to book vaccine appointments at the mass immunization clinic in Point Edward. Appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page, but officials have preached patience as the list of eligible residents continues to grow. The health unit said it will contact people about their second doses and asked residents not to use the online system to book those. The North Lambton Community Health Centre is hosting a pair of first-dose clinics this week – Wednesday in Forest and Thursday in Sarnia – but people must be 18 or older and see a doctor or a nurse practitioner at one of the health centre’s sites. Visit the organization’s website nlchc.com for more information. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

