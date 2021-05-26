





Article content About 59 per cent of Sarnia-Lambton adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while five per cent are fully vaccinated, the local health unit says. Lambton public health also reported Wednesday about 1.5 per cent of eligible youths have been given at least one dose. Residents as young as 12, or who are turning 12 this year, recently became eligible to book appointments at the mass immunization clinic in Point Edward. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. May 26: About 59 per cent of Sarnia-Lambton adults have one COVID-19 vaccine dose Back to video A total of nearly 69,000 shots have been administered by the health unit, hospitals, doctors and pharmacies, with more than 5,000 being second doses. Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, is expected to speak with the media via teleconference later Wednesday. In the meantime, vaccine appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page, but officials said they will contact residents directly about their second doses and asked them not to use the online system to book those.

Article content The North Lambton Community Health Centre is also hosting a pair of first-dose clinics this week – Wednesday in Forest and Thursday in Sarnia – but people must be 18 or older and see a doctor or a nurse practitioner at one of the health centre’s sites. Visit the organization’s website nlchc.com for more information. Three new local COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Wednesday by the health unit. Of the 3,462 cases since the pandemic began, 3,354 were considered resolved while 48 were still active. At least 562 have screened positive for variants of concern. Nine COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. A total of 60 Sarnia-Lambton residents have died from the disease while 48 deaths have been reported in Sarnia’s hospital, but that figure includes some people from other parts of the province. The health unit was overseeing three outbreaks, but the one stemming from the acute medicine unit inside Sarnia’s hospital on May 10 was declared over Wednesday. “Diligent infection prevention and control measures were key in helping control this outbreak. Bluewater Health is grateful for the support of all staff and professional staff, the COVID-19 swabbing team, and the community during this time,” the hospital group said in a statement. Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia has been in outbreak since May 7. Two residents tested positive – one died – and 10 staff also have confirmed cases. An unidentified business was linked to seven cases.

Article content Details on the third active outbreak weren’t immediately available. Ontario announced late last week a three-stage plan to emerge from the stay-at-home order in place since April. It likely won’t begin until mid-June but certain outdoor facilities, such as golf courses and ranges, tennis and basketball courts, and splash pads, were allowed to reopen as of this past weekend. Up to five people from different households can use these types of facilities at the same time, but Sarnia officials reminded residents outdoor team sports or recreational classes are still not permitted. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

