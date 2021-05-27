





Article content Lambton’s top doctor expects between 28,000 and 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered to local residents throughout the month of June. But it’s a “variable” figure, Dr. Sudit Ranade added, based on shipments received from the province. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nearly 30K vaccine doses could be injected in June: Ranade Back to video “It could change. It could go up or down,” he said, “but that’s just a current projection.” With less than one week to go, Ranade estimates between 20,000 and 25,000 doses will be injected throughout the month of May. “We’re bumping it up a little bit,” he said of June, “but not much.” Nearly 69,000 shots have been given by the health unit, hospitals, doctors and pharmacies to Sarnia-Lambton residents – almost 60 per cent of the adult population – since vaccines starting arriving in the region earlier this year. A mass-immunization clinic has been running inside Point Edward’s arena since mid-March. Officials are running a one-day test pilot next week at a second large-scale clinic at Clearwater Arena, but for now it’s still not open to the public. Ranade said it’s hard to say when it might be up and running.

Article content “It really depends on the volume of vaccine that we get and other kinds of operational considerations,” he said. “For now, I would say it’s really good that we have that capacity in case there’s some massive flood of vaccines in the next few months.” In the meantime, staff want to ensure it will run efficiently by testing it Monday on a select group of people, including high-risk health-care workers. “That way there aren’t going to be any delays if we do get a ton of vaccine,” Ranade said. “But so far, we haven’t seen anything like that yet.” A recent report to Sarnia city council said the facility has the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 additional immunizations per week, depending upon supply. As of May 3, up to $170,000 was spent on transforming the twin-pad arena into the “hockey hub” mass-vaccination model, according to the report. Enhancements include security cameras, emergency lighting, pavement repairs, accessibility ramps, tables, chairs and other items city staff “determined necessary” to support the health unit. Residents as young as 12, or who are turning 12 this year, can book appointments at Point Edward while all of the region’s fixed-site clinics are open to people ages 18 and older. Appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page, but officials have preached patience and persistence. “If clinics are fully booked, check back often. Additional clinics will be added as vaccine supply is confirmed,” the health unit’s vaccine taskforce said this week in a statement.

Article content Officials have also asked residents not to book second doses online, as they’ll be contacted directly by the health unit for their followup shots. A list of nine local pharmacies also offering vaccines is available at bit.ly/3hZ1quu. Just one new local COVID-19 case was confirmed Thursday by the health unit. Of the 3,463 cases since the pandemic began, 3,366 were considered resolved while 37 were still active. At least 565 have screened positive for variants of concern. Five COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. A total of 48 people, including some non-local residents, have died there. The local death toll was still 60. The health unit was overseeing two active outbreaks after the one linked to the acute medicine unit inside Sarnia’s hospital was declared over Wednesday. Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia has been in outbreak since May 7. Two residents, including one who died, and 10 staff tested positive. An unidentified business was also still linked to seven cases. A stay-at-home order was still in place across the province and will likely remain until mid-June, although some restrictions on outdoor activities have already been lifted. In a letter Thursday to more than 50 public health agencies, hospitals and teacher unions, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was seeking experts’ advice on whether it’s safe to reopen schools for the last month of this academic year. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

