May 29: Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sarnia area

Lambton Public Health reported five additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday in the Sarnia area.

The number of active local cases was down one from the previous day to 38. The number of local deaths was unchanged at 60.

The public health agency said there have been 3,481 cases confirmed locally since the pandemic began, and 3,383 were considered to be resolved.

There were two local active outbreaks, as of Saturday, the agency said. One outbreak was at a local workplace and one was at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home.