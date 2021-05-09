May 9: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area unchanged

Paul Morden
May 09, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Lambton Public Health's main office in Point Edward is shown in this file photo.
Lambton Public Health's main office in Point Edward is shown in this file photo. Photo by File photo /The Observer

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Sarnia area was unchanged at 84 in Sunday’s daily report by Lambton Public Health.

There were 11 new cases Sunday, and 11 additional resolved cases, the agency said.

The number of deaths was unchanged at 56, and there remained four active outbreaks in the community.

The agency has recorded a total of 3,328 cases since the pandemic began and 3,188 cases are considered to be resolved.

