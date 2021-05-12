Michigan puts Enbridge on notice if Line 5 deadline not observed







Michigan's governor says her state will go after profits Enbridge makes from Line 5 if it continues operating the oil and natural gas liquids pipeline beyond her Wednesday deadline. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent the warning in a letter to the pipeline company Tuesday, the day before the deadline her state set for Enbridge to cease using the pipeline's crossing along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac. "The governor has no power, as far as I know, to shut it down" and the ongoing U.S. court-ordered mediation and the Canadian government's intervention "tells me there will be no stoppage of the line today," said Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley. "I think there will be a lot of rhetoric going back and forth," Bradley said about the the state's "arbitrary deadline." Whitmer set the May 12 deadline in November when she revoked an easement allowing the 68-year-old pipeline to operate in the straits, but Enbridge is challenging that order in U.S. federal court and says it will continue to operate Line 5.

Her letter to Enbridge came the same day the Canadian government filed a brief with the U.S. court which earlier ordered the state and the company to enter into mediation. That mediation continues. "Line 5 is essential to our energy security," Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement. "It heats both Canadian and American homes. It supports both Canadian and American jobs," he said. O'Regan said the federal government worked with provincial governments in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec to prepare the brief. "We are continuing to work together to defend Line 5, leaving no stone unturned in defending Canada's energy security and the workers who built this country," he added. The 1,038-kilometre pipeline carries western oil and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wis., through Michigan to Sarnia and supplies refineries and propane distribution in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. Midwest. Whitmer says in the letter to Enbridge executive vice president Vern Yu she was putting the company "on notice" that if Michigan's termination of the 1953 easement is upheld, "Enbridge will be liable to the state for its continued use of the straits pipelines" after the deadline. "Enbridge's continued occupation and use of state-owned bottomlands in the absence of a valid and effective easement constitutes an intentional trespass," the letter says. Whitmer said Enbridge's use is "at its own risk" and if the state is successful in court the company "will face the prospect of having to disgorge to the state all profits it derives from its wrongful use of the easement lands" after the deadline.

Sarnia is home to three of Ontario's four oil refinery, as well as a plant that processes natural gas liquids from Line 5 to produce propane supplying customers in Eastern Canada, as well as Michigan. Canadian officials have warned shutting down Line 5 would impact thousands of jobs. Bradley said the governor's letter shows "trying to find a political solution with Michigan is going to be extremely difficult." But, Bradley added he believes that, in the end, it will come down to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Bide to find that solution. Enbridge argues that the state has no authority to order the shutdown because the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration oversees interstate pipelines. "We will not stop operating the pipeline unless we are ordered by a court or our regulator, which we view as highly unlikely," spokesman Ryan Duffy said. "Line 5 is operating safely, reliably and is in compliance with the law." With files from The Associated Press pmorden@postmedia.com

