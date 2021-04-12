Missing replica rifle from Sarnia cenotaph turns out to be a cold case

It turns out the statue at the cenotaph in Sarnia has been unarmed longer than first believed.

Sarnia police said Monday the police service received information, including photos, on the weekend showing that the copper rifle reported missing last week from shoulder of the bronze statue of a First World War soldier atop the cenotaph in Veterans Park has actually been missing for a year and a half.

Police issued a news release last week about the missing rifle after receiving a report about damage to the city’s cenotaph.

“It is unfortunate that the initial information was incorrect but none the less the replica firearm was definitely stolen from the soldier,” police said Monday in an updated news release.

Police said they are still attempting to find out who took the rifle from the statue, and what happened to it.

Anyone with information about the missing replica rifle is being asked to contact Det. Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861, ext. 6159, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The statue, known as “Tommy,” isn’t expected to be unarmed for long.

Ron Realesmith, president of the Sarnia Historical Society, said last week several donors and companies came forward with offers to help with a replacement replica rifle.

The cost of other repairs to the statue will also be covered by donations, Realesmith said.

Bolts that were holding the bronze statue to the cenotaph were loosened and will need to be refastened and welded down, he said, “so that it’s never going anywhere.”

With files from Tyler Kula