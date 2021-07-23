Sue Palmer’s grandson Eli has been in regular video-chat communication with his “grandma and papa” in Sarnia over the past several months.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The now-three-year-old sole grandchild Palmer and her husband Chris last saw in person before COVID-19 pandemic restrictions took effect in March 2020 sometimes talks about having his grandparents over “tomorrow” to see his family’s new minivan, or for his family to travel the three hours across the border from Grand Rapids, Mich., to visit them at Canatara Beach, Palmer said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Aug. 9 border reopening (for Americans only) stokes eagerness, worries Back to video

“Your heart, you know,” she said.

Announcements this week fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. with a negative COVID-19 PCR test would be allowed to cross to Canada Aug. 9, but reciprocity for Canadians will wait until at least Aug. 21 came as a blow, Palmer said.

“They’re not able to come over right now, to make it over at this time, and the plan was for us to get over there,” she said, adding it’s easier that way since both Eli’s parents work, including her son Kevin.

If rules change next month and the Blue Water Bridge opens to non-essential traffic into Michigan, “we would be thrilled,” Palmer said, noting the close-knit family still has some Christmas presents they’ve been holding onto to open together when they reunite.

“But I’m worried now about it not being that way,” she said.

jpg, SO

There’s a mix of trepidation and anticipation in Sarnia-Lambton’s business community about the looming border rules change, said Allan Calvert, CEO of the local chamber of commerce.

“There are people that are looking forward to the potential of more business, shoppers, tourists, for sure,” he said. “But the other side of it is there is definitely a feeling that we’re not out of the woods yet and it might be a little premature.”