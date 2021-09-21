Students in Canada also picked a Liberal minority and, in Sarnia-Lambton, picked – as in the actual vote – a member of the Official Opposition.

But instead of Conservatives, the parallel mock vote held via the national non-profit, Student Vote, picked the NDP in second place with 107 seats, behind the 117-seat mock Liberal minority.

Mock student vote selects Liberal minority, NDP rep for Sarnia-Lambton

A 158-seat Liberal minority – with more than 99 per cent of polls reporting by Tuesday afternoon – was the result of Canada’s official election Monday, with the Conservatives in second with 119 seats.

In Sarnia-Lambton, students picked the NDP’s Adam Kilner, while Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu was actually elected to her third term as MP, ahead of second-place Kilner, in official election results.

Kilner said he appreciated the support from area youth.

“I love that the younger generation keeps dreaming,” he said. “I hope they never lose the spark of imagination and the fire of passion that they have for these issues.”

Among student votes in the riding’s mock election, St. Patrick’s high school accounted for about two-fifths of all votes cast.

The school – including St. Christopher school, one of its predecessors – has been holding mock elections with Student Vote for 12 years, said Blake Morrison, the law and civics teacher who organizes the votes at the school during federal, provincial and municipal elections. Student Vote is designed to help students learn about government and the electoral process.

The NDP winning the student vote isn’t a surprise, nor is Gladu placing second because of her name recognition in the community, he said.