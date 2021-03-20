More COVID-19 outbreaks reported
Another school and another nursing home are in outbreak, Lambton public health officials announced Saturday.
One staff member has tested positive at Afton Park Place in Sarnia, and two cases – one student, one staff member – have been confirmed at St. Patrick’s high school in Sarnia, health unit officials said in a news release.
Individuals have been notified and public health continues case and contact management as part of the investigation, officials said.
The news came as the health unit reported another 51 confirmed cases in Lambton Saturday, bringing the running total to 2,565.
There were another 30 resolved cases, increasing that tally to 2,289.
The number of active cases increased by 21, to 229.
Public health Saturday was reporting 13 outbreaks at various schools, retirement and long-term care homes in the community.
Outdoor dining meanwhile was allowed to begin Saturday in Lambton, after the province announced the relaxed rules Friday evening for areas in grey-lockdown, under Ontario’s colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.
Tables are limited to members of the same household, with exemptions for patrons who live alone and caregivers, a news release from the province says, noting the move for restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments is to support economic recovery.
“Everyone must continue to adhere to all public health and workplace safety measures,” provincial chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said in the release.
“We have entered the third wave of the pandemic and the rates of variants of concern continue to rise so it is important that people remain cautious and vigilant in order to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 and protect themselves and their communities.”
Lambton public health Friday reported 41 cases in the community flagged as variants of concern.
Bluewater Health Saturday reported five patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19 Saturday.
There have been 47 deaths locally from COVID-19.