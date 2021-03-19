More COVID-19 variant cases counted in Sarnia-Lambton
Expect to see more COVID-19 cases marked as variants of concern emerge in Sarnia-Lambton, the area’s medical officer of health says.
“There are increasing numbers of variants across the province,” Dr. Sudit Ranade said in a media briefing Thursday. “It’s likely that they will by and large displace the non-variants in terms of the prevalence.”
The number of confirmed cases in Lambton flagged as variants of concern Friday was 41, up from 36 Thursday.
It wasn’t clear yet which variants have been detected, as the lab looking into it has been backed up, Ranade said. He suggested they’re likely the B117 variant that originated in the U.K.
The highly infectious variant is likely substantially more deadly, according to researchers in a U.K. study published in the British Medical Journal earlier this month.
The spread of variants in Sarnia-Lambton has not been linked to travel, but rather social gatherings and people training athletically together, Ranade said.
Over time, the presence of variants in Sarnia-Lambton will likely become routine, he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sarnia-Lambton since the beginning of the pandemic increased 35 to 2,514, in Lambton public health’s Friday update.
The number of active cases increased 22 to 208. There were 13 more resolved cases for a running total of 2,259.
Two more outbreaks were declared – one, a single staff case at Marshall Gowland Manor while the other involved two cases at Northern high school – bringing the active total to 13.
The number of cases in the North Lambton secondary outbreak in Forest climbed to 10. There were six at Brooke Central elementary in Alvinston, five at Confederation Central elementary in Sarnia, three at Holy Trinity elementary in Sarnia, and two each at Sarnia elementary schools King George and Sacred Heart.
Three staff cases were counted at Trillium Villa long-term care home in Sarnia, and the remaining retirement and long-term care homes in outbreak – Petrolia’s Lambton Meadview Villa and Sarnia homes Sumac Lodge, Vision Nursing Home, and Landmark Village – each had one staff case.
Bluewater Health reported five patients in hospital Friday with confirmed COVID-19.
Public health officials reported Thursday about 12,600 doses of vaccine had been administered locally, including about 1,250 second doses.
As of Friday, the health unit had received about 19,000 doses of vaccine – 12,870 of Pfizer’s and 6,200 of Moderna’s, public health officials said.
There have been 47 COVID-19 deaths to date in Sarnia-Lambton.
The area has been under grey-lockdown in the province’s COVID-19 response framework since Monday.
