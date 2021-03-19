More COVID-19 variant cases counted in Sarnia-Lambton

Article content

Expect to see more COVID-19 cases marked as variants of concern emerge in Sarnia-Lambton, the area’s medical officer of health says.

“There are increasing numbers of variants across the province,” Dr. Sudit Ranade said in a media briefing Thursday. “It’s likely that they will by and large displace the non-variants in terms of the prevalence.”

The number of confirmed cases in Lambton flagged as variants of concern Friday was 41, up from 36 Thursday.

It wasn’t clear yet which variants have been detected, as the lab looking into it has been backed up, Ranade said. He suggested they’re likely the B117 variant that originated in the U.K.

The highly infectious variant is likely substantially more deadly, according to researchers in a U.K. study published in the British Medical Journal earlier this month.

The spread of variants in Sarnia-Lambton has not been linked to travel, but rather social gatherings and people training athletically together, Ranade said.