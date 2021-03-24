





Sarnia is taking more action to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Article content Sarnia is taking more action to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. City council this week unanimously approved an estimated $225,000 in retroactive and ongoing relief for commercial and non-profit tenants within the city for rent not covered by the Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy program. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More financial relief approved for local businesses Back to video The expense is in addition to $150,000 in waived rent and lease payments the city absorbed last year, a report from CAO Chris Carter says. Businesses licences issued this year will also be extended to the end of 2022 at an estimated two-year cost of $55,000. Licensing conditions, such as fire or building inspections, are still required. Lottery licence fees for charities and non-profits are also being waived for the remainder of 2021 at an estimated cost of $25,000. The measures are in addition to existing relief such as dedicated parking spaces for restaurants for curbside pickup and zero cost for extending patios onto city sidewalks, Carter’s report says.

Article content City council last year waived various fees as well in a bid to help the community deal with the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic. But unlike last year, no hiring deferrals are proposed for 2021. Parks, fields, pools and beaches are all expected to run with the same staffing levels they had in pre-COVID years, and the city is looking to hire from 50 to 75 student and seasonal workers to make it happen, Carter said, noting that number is being finalized and is somewhat dependent on the level of restrictions Lambton falls under in Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework. “It’s really just trying to get back into some of the day-to-day operations that we were conducting,” said Carter, adding the city will keep an eye out for provincial and federal grant opportunities to help with costs. Those seasonal hires will also work in public works, in phragmites eradication, property maintenance, transit and the city’s water pollution control centre, his report stated. The cost of hiring temporary workers is included already in the city’s $155.76-million 2021 budget, Carter said. When the budget was set last December, it was said there may be additional expenses approved in the spring if required. “We tried to realize, ‘how do we provide as much … relief to everyone – whether you’re a resident, whether you’re a business owner, whether you’re a non-profit organization?’” Carter said. “’What can we do as staff, with council’s approval, to provide relief?’”

Article content The measures are proactive, but there’s also ongoing community feedback, he said. Mayor Mike Bradley called it a “really good, comprehensive package of COVID mitigation steps.” Couns. Brian White and Mike Stark pointed to the measures as showing how council has been supportive of businesses where possible amid COVID-19. Council has been “unfairly targeted” lately as Sarnia-Lambton has been gripped by lockdown amid high COVID-19 spread, White said. “I understand people’s frustrations, but I do want to recognize that this council has been very, very good at collaborating and unified in our support of doing whatever we can in unbelievably difficult circumstances to help support our small businesses,” he said. It’s also “critically important” to recognize the boost to parks spaces, he said. “I’m very happy that we’re moving back towards prioritizing our parks space, not that it wasn’t of value last year,” he said. tkula@postmedia.com

