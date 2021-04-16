More gypsy moth spraying recommended

Article content

Sarnia city staff are recommending a second straight year of spraying to control the spread and destruction of gypsy moth caterpillars.

Egg masses detected around Lakeview Cemetery, the Sarnia Golf and Curling Club, Newell Street, Canatara Park and Marcin Park warrant an estimated $60,000 worth of spraying with active ingredient Bacillus thuringiensis v kurstaki (Btk) in May or June, a report coming to city council Monday says.

There was less tree defoliation than in 2019 after 65 hectares was sprayed in 2020 in Canatara Park, Oak Acres Park, the Lakeshore area east of Modeland Road, and near Lakeview Cemetery, north of Michigan Avenue and east of Colborne Road, parks, forestry and horticulture manager Patti Ross said earlier this year.

Egg mass survey work contracted in February found mostly large and new egg masses, and that “the gypsy moth population appears to be stable, with evident declines in areas treated in 2020,” Ross’ report coming to council reads.