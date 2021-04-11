More pharmacies this week to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Article content

Two more pharmacies in Sarnia-Lambton this week will start offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to people 55 and older, Sarnia-Lambton’s MPP says.

The 510 Exmouth St. Shoppers Drug Mart and the 697 Cathcart Blvd. Rexall pharmacies in Sarnia are among about 700 locations across Ontario starting to offer AstaZeneca vaccine this week, Bob Bailey and Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced Sunday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More pharmacies this week to offer COVID-19 vaccine Back to video

There were 699 pharmacies April 11 offering the vaccine listed at covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

That number is expected to increase to more than 1,400 locations throughout the week, officials said in a news release.

Pharmacies in Lambton already offering the vaccine include Loblaw pharmacy at 600 Murphy Rd. in Sarnia, the 19 King St. W. Forest pharmacy, and Bright’s Grove Family Pharmacy, at 2670 Lakeshore Rd.

“With more local pharmacies coming on board, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province,’ said Health Minister Christine Elliott, in the release.