More support announced for Indigenous hospital patients

Efforts to make Sarnia's hospital more welcoming for Indigenous people appear to be making a difference, Bluewater Health's chief nursing executive says.
“Anecdotally, we’re seeing an increase in satisfaction,” said Shannon Landry, noting more than 2,500 patients have self-registered as Indigenous since the option was rolled out at Bluewater Health in 2019 – to help make sure they’re not neglected in the system or caught up in bureaucratic delays.
“They’re happy that we are actually reaching out and asking them what they need,” Landry said.
The Sarnia-Lambton hospital group announced recently $110,000 in new, annual federal funding from Indigenous Services Canada to help continue that work.
An Indigenous transition facilitator is being hired to help patients navigate the move from hospital to home or other care providers such as long-term care.
The new position is an enhancement of work that’s been underway since Indigenous patient navigator Nikki George was hired in 2018, Landry said, “because of the increase in (patients) that we’re seeing.”
That increase is measured by referrals, she said.
When the Indigenous navigator program began – providing help navigating the health-care system, as well as being available to help with cultural requests such as smudging – there were about 30 patients per month who opted to use George’s services, Landry said.
That’s risen to 40 per month, she said.
“It’s just to make them, because of the dissatisfaction we’ve heard in the past … feel like this is a safe place to come,” Landry said. “So they’re not reluctant to come to the hospital, and so that they know they have someone here who can help them with their cultural support.”
George also visits with patients and helps them feel comfortable, she said.
“Since she has come here to the hospital, (George) has done an exceptional amount of work to help with the satisfaction, the care and the transition of our Indigenous communities,” said Landry, noting Bluewater Health is committed to improving the health of Indigenous people and responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action related to health care.
The hospital in 2017 also opened a large birthing room with space for smudging ceremonies.
A committee that includes input from area First Nations helps guide Bluewater Health’s actions, she said, “so it’s always an asking as opposed to doing.”
Plans are to conduct interviews with other community members to ensure the new role meets their needs, she said.
Bluewater Health officials are looking at the job description and starting the interview process, hoping to fill the position “as soon as we can,” she said.
