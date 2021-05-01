More than 10 km of road repaving planned in Sarnia

Article content

More than 10 kilometres of roads are in line for repaving in Sarnia this year.

About $3 million in work is being parcelled into two contracts, said city construction manager Rob Williams.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More than 10 km of road repaving planned in Sarnia Back to video

The first, a $1.9 million contract to Cope Construction for seven stretches of road, was coming to city council Monday and, if approved, work was expected to start mid-May and wrap up by the end of August, Williams said.

The remaining about $1 million worth of work out for tender is expected to start in July and finish around the end of September, he said.

Some of the projects are shave-and-pave jobs that remove and replace some of the asphalt on top to add another 10 years of life to the roadway, he said, noting that work can only be done when the roads are in relatively good condition.

Others will be ground down to the gravel underneath, and some of that gravel will be replaced as well, he said.

“Unfortunately most of our roads in Sarnia are not very well built,” he said. “They’ve got generally frost-susceptible granular underneath them, or what we would call dirty gravel.”