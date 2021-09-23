Mosquitoes on Walpole Island test positive for West Nile virus

Lambton public health is reporting the first West Nile Virus mosquito cases this year in Lambton County.

Mosquitoes from two traps on Walpole Island tested positive for the virus Sept. 9 and Sept. 14, the health unit said in a press release.

No positive human cases of West Nile have been confirmed to date in the county, the health unit said.

The virus is spread through infected mosquito bites.

The majority of people infected don’t get sick, the health unit said, noting those who do usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.

Fewer than one per cent of people infected with the virus become seriously ill, officials said. Mosquitoes can pose a risk for West Nile virus transmission until the first hard frosts of the fall occur.

Wearing protective, light-coloured clothing, repellents containing DEET or Icaridin, and draining stagnant water on your property are ways to help avoid mosquito bites and reduce breeding areas, health unit officials said.

A public health West Nile virus information line is available at 519-383-3824. More information is also available at lambtonpublichealth.ca.