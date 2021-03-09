Museum hosting Canatara cabin virtual talk
The history of a nearly 200-year-old log cabin recently moved from Sarnia's Canatara Park to Grand Bend is being discussed in a virtual talk Thursday, hosted by the Lambton Heritage Museum.
The Canatara Park log cabin, believed to have been built in Goderich in the 1830s, floated down Lake Huron to Sarnia in the 1930s, and with ties to Canatara Park benefactor Maud Hanna and the family of former Sarnia alderman and builder Lorne Hay, arrived at the museum in December, said museum curator and supervisor Dana Thorne.
“It was pretty exciting,” she said. “It was really cool to see the actual roof of the cabin coming on the truck up the highway to Grand Bend.”
The roof and floors were moved in single pieces while the logs were disassembled, numbered and put away into storage.
A $100,000 fundraising campaign to restore the cabin has so far brought in nearly $16,000.
“We look forward to reaching our goal and seeing the cabin fully restored,” Thorne said in a news release.
Thursday’s 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. talk features Thorne, as well as Sandi Spaulding and Roger Hay from the Save the Canatara Cabin group.
“Sandi and Roger’s families both lived in the cabin before it was moved, so they’ve got some great familial connections with the cabin and some great stories about its history,” Thorne said.
The cabin was located by the lake on Lakeshore Road, where it was used as a private residence by the Spaulding family before it was sold to the Hay’s family. The cabin was donated to the city and moved to Canatara Park in 1971.
It’s the fifth historical building to be added to the museum site, but the first from Sarnia. The building is also the oldest in the collection and the only one that’s a log cabin, Thorne said.
“It ticks a lot of boxes for us at the museum,” she said.
Members of the public have been pleased the building, which had slowly decayed in Canatara Park, is being preserved, she said.
“I know some people might have been a bit disappointed to see it leaving Sarnia, but … better to have it leave Sarnia and be rebuilt at the Lambton Heritage Museum rather than just being destroyed.”
To register for the Putting it Back Together Again talk, visit calendar.lambtonmuseums.ca.
For more information about the cabin or to donate visit lambtonmuseums.ca/canatara-cabin.
tkula@postmedia.com