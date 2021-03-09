The history of a nearly 200-year-old log cabin recently moved from Sarnia's Canatara Park to Grand Bend is being discussed in a virtual talk Thursday, hosted by the Lambton Heritage Museum.

Article content

The history of a nearly 200-year-old log cabin recently moved from Sarnia’s Canatara Park to Grand Bend is being discussed in a virtual talk Thursday, hosted by the Lambton Heritage Museum.

The Canatara Park log cabin, believed to have been built in Goderich in the 1830s, floated down Lake Huron to Sarnia in the 1930s, and with ties to Canatara Park benefactor Maud Hanna and the family of former Sarnia alderman and builder Lorne Hay, arrived at the museum in December, said museum curator and supervisor Dana Thorne.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Museum hosting Canatara cabin virtual talk Back to video

“It was pretty exciting,” she said. “It was really cool to see the actual roof of the cabin coming on the truck up the highway to Grand Bend.”

The roof and floors were moved in single pieces while the logs were disassembled, numbered and put away into storage.

A $100,000 fundraising campaign to restore the cabin has so far brought in nearly $16,000.

“We look forward to reaching our goal and seeing the cabin fully restored,” Thorne said in a news release.