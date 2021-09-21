Mushrooms, fentanyl, guns seized in Sarnia traffic stop

A traffic stop on Highway 402 just east of Sarnia on Oct. 8, 2019 resulted in one arrest and a litany of charges, along with the seizure of drugs and weapons believed by police to be stolen.

The traffic stop happened near Waterworks Road Tuesday evening. Police stopped one vehicle and talked with the driver, who was wanted by Sarnia police. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was searched.

Police seized a machete, small quantities of drugs amounting to roughly $180 in street value, and five long guns – shotguns and rifles believed by police to have been stolen in a break-and-enter.

Sarnia’s Brandon Little, 36, is charged with possessing firearms contrary to a probation order, unauthorized possession of a firearms, possessing firearms in a motor vehicle, drug possession, and driving under suspension.

Police are still investigating the origin of the firearms. Anyone with information is asked to contact the service at 519-344-8861 ext. 6194.

