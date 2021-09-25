The City of Sarnia has been trying for the past six years to find naming rights sponsors for some of its assets, with limited success.

City council earlier this month agreed to try again.

Naming sponsor sought for Clearwater Arena

Council approved inviting expressions of interest to purchase naming rights to Clearwater Arena – in line to be made more of a community hub with the pending relocation of the Mallroad library and proposed renovations to include a new transit terminal.

The aim is to start small, said city treasurer Holly Reynolds, who wrote the report to council.

“Let’s see what interest is out there, let’s see whether the city actually can do this and then learn from that,” she said about the approach.

In 2015, a third-party report to council estimated about $1.7 million per year could be generated with sponsorships for city assets, including the city’s flagship Progressive Auto Sales Arena (PASA), previously the RBC Centre and Sarnia Sports and Entertainment Centre.

A $434,000, 10-year sponsorship there was inked with Progressive Auto Sales in 2016.

But a five-year contract struck with a local advertising and marketing term later that year, to find more sponsors for city assets, has not resulted in “significant” revenues, Reynolds said, noting that agreement has since ended.

Minimums of $5,000 to $25,000 per year were included in the contract.

Even the naming rights for PASA were hard-won after the city issued two calls for proposals and received no responses, Reynolds noted in her report.

Progressive and LiUNA were the only two to present bids and did so outside of the city’s call-for-proposals window.