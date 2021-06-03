Article content

Residents of Sarnia living near a natural gas leak Thursday afternoon at the corner of Rowella’s Way and Errol Road East were asked to remain indoors for about one hour while the gas line was shut off by Enbridge Gas.

Sarnia police said in a news release Sarnia firefighters were at the scene and the all-clear was issued at 3:15 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Natural gas leak in Sarnia neighbourhood caused by construction Back to video

Police said the leak was caused by construction in the area and no one was injured.

The MyCNN notification system was activated earlier in the afternoon to inform residents within a one-kilometre radius of the leak to remain indoors.

pmorden@postmedia.com