Natural gas leak in Sarnia neighbourhood caused by construction

Paul Morden
Paul Morden
Jun 03, 2021  •  56 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read
Sarnia police uniform badge. Photo by File photo /The Observer

Residents of Sarnia living near a natural gas leak Thursday afternoon at the corner of Rowella’s Way and Errol Road East were asked to remain indoors for about one hour while the gas line was shut off by Enbridge Gas.

Sarnia police said in a news release Sarnia firefighters were at the scene and the all-clear was issued at 3:15 p.m.

Police said the leak was caused by construction in the area and no one was injured.

The MyCNN notification system was activated earlier in the afternoon to inform residents within a one-kilometre radius of the leak to remain indoors.

