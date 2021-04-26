Sarnia could start allowing apartments in detached garages, in a bid to increase more affordable housing.

Article content

Sarnia could start allowing apartments in detached garages in a bid to increase more affordable housing.

City council last month unanimously approved public consultation on allowing fully serviced units to be built in accessory structures, following provincial legislation in 2019 that allowed the move.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New affordable housing rules proposed Back to video

“It’s looking at converting your existing garage or building a new one and having a small-scale residential apartment unit above the garage, or converting the entire ground floor space into a unit,” said community services general manager Stacey Forfar, calling them “garden suites.”

The additional units would mean homes would be eligible to have up to three units per property after detached, semi-detached and townhouse residential properties were green-lit starting in 2017 to add secondary dwelling units such as basement apartments.

“They can be a great form of infill housing and a really nice opportunity for some small-scale rentals in areas that are appropriate,” Forfar said about the accessory-structure units proposed for the city.