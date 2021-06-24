





Share this Story: New bus terminal eyed for Sarnia's Clearwater Arena hub

New bus terminal eyed for Sarnia's Clearwater Arena hub jpg, SO

Article content A new bus terminal could be built at Clearwater Arena next year. Sarnia city council recently voted for public engagement on possibility of building a replacement for the crammed existing transfer hub near Murphy and London roads. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New bus terminal eyed for Sarnia's Clearwater Arena hub Back to video “It’s a very tight spot, and so we do have safety concerns with how the buses pull in and out of there,” said engineering and operations general manager David Jackson about the current terminal by the Real Canadian Superstore. Upgrading and relocating the hub in the city’s east has been eyed as a project since Sarnia’s transportation master plan was crafted in 2014. Clearwater is the proposed location as routes wouldn’t have to be changed, there’s space for washrooms and shelter for drivers and passengers, and it was recently earmarked as the site for a new community hub, including the new location of the Mallroad Library. With Lambton College nearby, as well as space for electric bus infrastructure, it’s the best fit, city officials said in a recent report to council.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The city plans to start asking people what they think within the next couple of weeks, posting surveys and feedback forms at speakupsarnia.ca, and surveying riders at existing bus stops, Jackson said. Building at Clearwater is also expected to be cheaper than the $1.8-million estimate to build new somewhere in the Lambton Mall area, he said. The high-level estimate was submitted as part of the grant request process for the city to make use of federal and provincial funding in a $27.7-million transit spending plan approved earlier this year, which includes new bus shelters, bus stop pads, the terminals, new buses, various sidewalk improvements, and upgrades to the Sarnia Transit garage. Sarnia’s share of the $1.8-million cost for a transit terminal would have been about $500,000. “So this site would be significantly cheaper,” Jackson said. “The main cost would be the kind of hard surface and shelter area outside in front of Clearwater” facing Wellington Street, he said, “and then there would be the renovation cost to the building for the driver and passenger areas in there.” The existing Murphy Road terminal would continue to be used as a bus stop, he added. Upgrades to another city bus terminal at George and Vidal streets are pending the Bayside Centre redevelopment project by Seasons Retirement Communities. “Our goal was to build our transit terminal this year,” he said. “Right now, we’re not certain that will happen.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The project could go ahead in the fall but could also wait until next year, depending on how Seasons’ work progresses, he said. Seasons is also building a washroom for drivers that the city will lease. The current terminal location is basically just space on the side of the road, he said. The roughly $1-million redevelopment – also 73.3 per cent covered by the same federal and provincial grant program – would see the city make use of more of the land at the corner. “Having kind of a central island and a much nicer amenity space with much nicer shelters,” Jackson said. As it exists, “it’s hardly a terminal,” he said. “We’re kind of just stopping at the corner.” tkula@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia