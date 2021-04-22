New fire station design approved

The design for a Colborne Road fire station replacement has been approved, and construction is being eyed to start in 2022, Sarnia's fire chief says.

The Colborne Road fire hall in Sarnia is pictured in October, 2018.
Department officials hope to start the now-estimated $3.6-million demolition and rebuild of the 1950s-built Sarnia Fire Station No. 3 next spring and finish later that year, said Bryan VanGaver, adding he’s excited about eventually breaking ground.

Planning for the project started in 2017 but was pushed back twice – by the need to replace a fire truck, and then amid city staff turnover and calls to refresh Sarnia’s fire master plan.

Capital funding for the upgrade has also been set aside for the past five years.

“It’s been quite a process,” said VanGaver, noting the station hasn’t seen much investment in the interim.

“Initially when you think a project is going to start sooner, you start to back off on putting a lot of money into the station and the building starts to suffer because of that,” he said.

A drive-thru bay for fire trucks is planned for the new fire station at Colborne Road and Michigan Avenue in Sarnia that’s expected to be built next year. (City of Sarnia photo)
Details of the new gender-neutral, Accessibility Act-compliant building’s design, approved this week by Sarnia city council, include an exterior that will better match the residential neighbourhood, a drive-thrui bay with space for a ladder truck, a diesel exhaust capturing system, a bunker gear extraction and drying system that will ease the burden on the bunker gear laundering system at the Wellington Street fire hall, a standby generator for self-sufficiency during power outages and more living space for firefighters, VanGaver’s report to council outlined.

A steering committee that included the chief, deputy chief and Sarnia Professional Firefighters Association representatives endorsed the design, it said.

City council unanimously approved the design Monday

“I’m extremely pleased with the design and some of the concepts that are coming out,” VanGaver said.

The building’s exterior is expected to be similar to a station recently built in Brantford, minus a clock tower, he said.

The exterior of the new station will look similar to a fire station in Brantford, Sarnia’s fire chief says. (City of Sarnia photo)
“Just that exterior look in general is what we’re looking for.”

The building is also going to employ Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) principles, but without seeking LEED certification, which would be – based on the current construction estimate – $90,000 to $310,000 more, depending on the level of certification picked, VanGaver said.

The build will use sustainable construction, including local materials and trades where possible, and it’ll have water efficiencies, such as mechanisms to reuse rainwater, and energy-efficient design, he said.

“LEED is a gold standard and it’s a philosophy to ensure better building construction through the betterment of the planet, our environment and economic climate,” the chief said.

The actual cost of the project will be better known after the proposal goes for tender later this year, VanGaver said.

In 2018, it was estimated at $1.9 million.

The $268,000 design and support services contract for the station was awarded to Douglas Vallee Limited last December.

