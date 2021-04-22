New fire station design approved

The design for a Colborne Road fire station replacement has been approved, and construction is being eyed to start in 2022, Sarnia's fire chief says.

Department officials hope to start the now-estimated $3.6-million demolition and rebuild of the 1950s-built Sarnia Fire Station No. 3 next spring and finish later that year, said Bryan VanGaver, adding he’s excited about eventually breaking ground.

Planning for the project started in 2017 but was pushed back twice – by the need to replace a fire truck, and then amid city staff turnover and calls to refresh Sarnia’s fire master plan.

Capital funding for the upgrade has also been set aside for the past five years.

“It’s been quite a process,” said VanGaver, noting the station hasn’t seen much investment in the interim.

“Initially when you think a project is going to start sooner, you start to back off on putting a lot of money into the station and the building starts to suffer because of that,” he said.