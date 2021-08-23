New first port of call for Theodore Tugboat replica's visit to Sarnia area

There has been a change of plans for the upcoming visit to the Sarnia area by a working replica of Theodore Tugboat.

The vessel known as Theodore TOO will now be making its first stop Thursday at the Mooretown Dock on the St. Clair River from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing fans of the children’s television series an opportunity to see the replica up close and snap some photos.

Originally, the Hamilton-based tugboat was expected to visit Grand Bend first, followed by Sarnia and Mooretown.

“Theodore, unfortunately, left Hamilton a little bit later than he wanted to and there were some weather conditions,” said Vicky Praill of Tourism Sarnia-Lambton.

She said the dates for the visit to Centennial Park in Sarnia remain the same – Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Theodore TOO is then scheduled to make its way to the Grand Bend Pier for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. before making a return visit to the Mooretown Dock Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“They want to spend at least two days in each port,” Praill said.

Theodore TOO, a working replica of the title character from the children’s show, was built in 2000 in Nova Scotia.

Theodore Tugboat appeared on CBC television from 1993 to 2001.

The visits to the Sarnia area are being sponsored by Carpenters Local 1256, as well as well as Point Edward’s accommodation tax on hotel rooms, and other local groups.

“We’ve had such great feedback,” Praill said.

The agency’s social media pages have been getting thousands of visits from Theodore Tugboat fans, and calls and emails have been coming in to the office from residents from outside the region eager to visit during the tugboat’s stop in the area.