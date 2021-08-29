New principal named at St. Pat's in Sarnia

Frank Torti has been named principal of St. Patrick’s Catholic high school in Sarnia.

The announcement by the St. Clair Catholic District School Board followed news St. Patrick’s principal Chris Kehoe had been appointed superintendent of education.

Torti was most recently principal at St. Peter Canisius Catholic school.

Several other leadership changes at local Catholic schools were also announced.

Mark Renaud, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic school in Sarnia will take up that post at St. Peter Canisius and Margaret DeGurse, principal at Holy Rosary, will move to Sacred Heart.

Stephanie Orrange, vice-principal at Gregory A. Hogan Catholic school and Holy Trinity, will be principal at Holy Rosary.

Ryan Hare has been appointed vice-principal at Gregory A. Hogan and Holy Trinity.