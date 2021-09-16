New surgeon arrives in Sarnia

After more than two years of searching, Sarnia has a new ear, nose and throat surgeon.

Dr. Camilla Stepniak, who recently completed her training at Western University, started this week, Dr. Mike Haddad, Bluewater Health’s chief of staff, said.

“It’s not been easy to fill this position,” said Haddad, noting “tough competition” with other hospitals to recruit her, as well as a close collaboration between Bluewater Health and Western University that helped.

“We’re very fortunate she chose to come here and work with us,” he said.

The otolaryngologist raised in Southwestern Ontario said in a press release she always wanted to practise in the area.

“After my excellent experience while on elective here with Dr. (Brian) Hynes as a resident, I got that sense of community and teamwork I was looking for,” she said, adding she’s looking forward to being a part of the community.

Hynes retired and closed his practice in 2019 but has stayed on call for emergencies at Sarnia’s hospital as Bluewater Health sought his replacement.

The Montreal native and now 32-year doctor in Sarnia is staying on until the end of December to help out with calls and the transition, Haddad said.

In the meantime, many non-urgent cases have been referred elsewhere, he added.

“It’s very difficult for patients to keep travelling to London or Chatham to get this care,” he said.

That care includes things like tonsil surgeries, tumours and thyroid issues.

There’s been a lot of disruption for the past few years, he said, “so it’s great to have (the specialty) … in the local community.”