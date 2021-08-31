No charges laid in fatal crash, police say

There will be no charges laid after a vehicle struck and killed a man lying on Tashmoo Avenue on Aug. 20, Sarnia police say.

Observer staff
Aug 31, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The intersection of Tashmoo Avenue and Churchill Road is seen here on Saturday August 21, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. Sarnia police say a 37-year-old man lying on a nearby road was killed Aug. 20 around 10 p.m. after being hit by a car on Tashmoo Avenue just south of Churchill Road. (Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer)
“Members of the Sarnia Police Service criminal investigation branch and traffic unit have completed their investigation and, as a result of all the information received and processed, there will be no charges laid in this incident,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Joel Burton Williams, 37, of Sarnia was the man killed in the incident at around 10:10 p.m., south of Churchill Road.

Police thanked the public and everyone involved for their assistance and patience.

