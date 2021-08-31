No charges laid in fatal crash, police say

There will be no charges laid after a vehicle struck and killed a man lying on Tashmoo Avenue on Aug. 20, Sarnia police say.

“Members of the Sarnia Police Service criminal investigation branch and traffic unit have completed their investigation and, as a result of all the information received and processed, there will be no charges laid in this incident,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Joel Burton Williams, 37, of Sarnia was the man killed in the incident at around 10:10 p.m., south of Churchill Road.

Police thanked the public and everyone involved for their assistance and patience.