No injuries reported after ship hits Suncor dock in Sarnia

Paul Morden
Aug 08, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Suncor dock on the St. Clair River in Sarnia.
The Suncor dock on the St. Clair River in Sarnia. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Suncor said there were no injuries and no spills detected when a cargo vessel hit a dock Sunday at its Sarnia refinery on the St. Clair River.

It happened shortly after noon at the facility’s north dock, said company spokesperson Sneh Seetal.

“No leaks to the waterway have been observed,” she said. “We are, however, continuing to inspect our dock and as a precautionary measure we have deployed an oil boom downstream on the dock while we continue our work to assess and confirm the dock integrity.”

Seetal said regulators and local community officials were notified of the incident.

The Suncor dock on the St. Clair River in Sarnia.
The Suncor dock on the St. Clair River in Sarnia. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer
The Suncor refinery on the St. Clair River in Sarnia.
The Suncor refinery on the St. Clair River in Sarnia. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer
Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers