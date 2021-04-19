





Article content Sarnia city council won’t introduce any new taxes for the remainder of its term – until after the 2022 municipal election. “Good economic growth should always be our focus, not the creation of new ways to tax our citizens and businesses,” said Coun. Bill Dennis, who made the motion that passed 8-1 Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No more new taxes in Sarnia, council says Back to video The commitment to not create any new taxes or levies does not prevent Sarnia from raising existing rates and levies come tax time, he said. “It wouldn’t be a budget freeze, but would stop any new taxes or levies from being created.” Various new tax ideas have been floated over council’s term, Dennis said. A $500,000 special area levy for Donohue Bridge repairs and replacement costs was approved in late 2019 and then reversed in 2020. A four per cent municipal accommodation tax also took effect last year, charging people staying in hotels, bed and breakfasts and other lodgings the fee on stays lasting fewer than 30 days.

Article content Various municipalities have implemented similar accommodation taxes. In Sarnia, it funds infrastructure improvements and tourism. “Most citizens and businesses would already say they are taxed too heavily,” Dennis said. “We always owe tax stability and fiscal responsibility to our citizens, but after the economic devastation associated with the pandemic, it is now especially critical.” Sarnia had been looking at introducing a new user rate to help fund stormwater system costs but, given the economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no plan to move forward with that at this time, city staff said in a report to council. Coun. Mike Stark was the lone vote against Dennis’ motion, and questioned Dennis about where the money would come from to fund potential deficits. The question was misplaced, Dennis said. “Those comments that you’re talking about are very, very valid, but you know as well as I do I think those comments are better served for another motion.” Council shortly thereafter voted down, 8-1, a proposal from Coun. Margaret Bird to exempt independent local businesses from property taxes until the end of the pandemic, or until all businesses are “continuously fully open.” The proposal would cost the city an estimated $10 million, CAO Chris Carter said. Other taxpayers would be shouldered with that cost, or it would mean substantial service cuts, said Mayor Mike Bradley. “That to me is going to do more damage to the local economy,” he said.

Article content Many businesses are tenants, not property owners, so property tax breaks wouldn’t even necessarily help and the municipality wouldn’t be able to compel landlords to pass on savings, said Coun. Terry Burrell. “I think there’s no real way forward for this motion and I will not be supporting it,” he said, suggesting council doesn’t have the authority to pick who does and doesn’t pay property taxes. Tax policy is set by the County of Lambton, city officials said, and a report coming to a county council committee Wednesday says no changes to the tax ratio are recommended, other than potentially upping the ratio of the landfill property class to the maximum allowed. Lambton’s tax ratio is generally slightly higher for commercial and slightly lower for farmland than other counties and regions in Ontario, the report says. Dennis called Bird’s motion a “political stunt” and said he wouldn’t support it. “I think this is a motion to embarrass council, to be honest with you,” he said. Sarnia last month approved rent relief for commercial and non-profit tenants, on top of the Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy Program and waived business licence renewals until the end of 2022, as well as lottery licences for charities and non-profits. Various fees were waived in 2020 to help the community deal with the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Bird has previously made unsuccessful motions for Sarnia and Lambton County councils to petition Ontario and Canada to end all pandemic measures restricting businesses from operating. She said Monday government grants haven’t been enough help for businesses forced to close and that passing the property-tax exemption could “be a motivator for the municipality to take up communications with the premier of Ontario to iron out some details to make this a better situation. “Because if we do not do something to help our businesses … and they all go bankrupt … we won’t have businesses” to pay property taxes, she said. tkula@postmedia.com

