Nominations open for annual accessibility awards
Nominations have again opened for the City of Sarnia Accessibility Awards.
The annual-since-2012 recognition program for organizations and individuals who go above and beyond to make the city more welcoming and accessible for people with mobility issues had one of its best years for nominations in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sarnia training and accessibility co-ordinator Dale Mosley.
“I thought it was one of the best responses we’ve ever had,” he said about the more than 30 nominations that were submitted.
A few were disqualified because they were from outside Sarnia or people had nominated themselves, he noted.
“We do have parameters that people have to follow,” he said.
Normally, between 20 and 30 nominations come in, he said, but “hopefully this year we’ll be able to get over 30.”
Winners, normally announced in council chambers, were instead announced via video last fall.
That format also worked out well to spread awareness about the awards and the significance of local accessibility, Mosley said.
“And the businesses who won last year, they did a phenomenal job of supporting people with disabilities and seniors in the community in a very tough time,” he said.
Mosley also acknowledged the city’s accessibility advisory committee for its guidance.
“We couldn’t do anything like this without their leadership.”
Nominations are open at sarnia.ca/living-here/2019-sarnia-accessibility-awards until Sept. 11.
People can also contact Mosley at 519-332-0330 ext. 3307 or at access@sarnia.ca.
Meanwhile accessibility initiatives are continuing in the city, he said.
A $125,000 renovation to Sarnia Arena to improve the accessibility seating there and add more space was awarded in April and has already been completed, he said.
A $138,000 ramp replacement project at the Lawrence House Centre for the Arts, making it less steep while addressing some flooding issues, is ongoing, he said.
A $300,000 contract to create accessible and gender-neutral washrooms at the city’s East Street fire station was awarded to Sabcon Inc. earlier this week.
Ramps and a door system were added to Clearwater Arena as part of renovations to make it a mass-vaccination facility for COVID-19, he said, and plans are also, likely in the fall, to add a ramp to the accessible kayak launch that was installed last year, he said.
“We keep improving the city every year,” Mosley said. “All our facilities are accessible.”
