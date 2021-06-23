Article content

Nominations have again opened for the City of Sarnia Accessibility Awards.

The annual-since-2012 recognition program for organizations and individuals who go above and beyond to make the city more welcoming and accessible for people with mobility issues had one of its best years for nominations in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sarnia training and accessibility co-ordinator Dale Mosley.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nominations open for annual accessibility awards Back to video

“I thought it was one of the best responses we’ve ever had,” he said about the more than 30 nominations that were submitted.

A few were disqualified because they were from outside Sarnia or people had nominated themselves, he noted.

“We do have parameters that people have to follow,” he said.

Normally, between 20 and 30 nominations come in, he said, but “hopefully this year we’ll be able to get over 30.”

Winners, normally announced in council chambers, were instead announced via video last fall.