Nova Chemicals says a hydrocarbon release Wednesday was isolated on-site at its St. Clair River manufacturing facility near Corunna.

Article content

Nova Chemicals says a hydrocarbon release Wednesday was isolated on site at its St. Clair River manufacturing facility near Corunna.

The company said the release happened just before 12:30 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nova Chemicals reports hydrocarbon release at St. Clair River site Back to video

“The issue has been isolated on site and there were no off-site readings,” company spokesperson Julia Iacovella said in an email. “Personnel continue to monitor and manage on-site activities.”

The St. Clair River site has 128 full-time employees and produces polyethylene plastic from liquid ethylene feedstock transported by pipeline from Nova Chemical’s Corunna site, according to the company’s website.