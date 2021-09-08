Nova Chemicals reports hydrocarbon release at St. Clair River site

Nova Chemicals says a hydrocarbon release Wednesday was isolated on-site at its St. Clair River manufacturing facility near Corunna.

Paul Morden
Paul Morden
Sep 08, 2021  •  4 minutes ago
The Nova Chemicals Corunna site in St. Clair Township is shown in this file photo.
The company said the release happened just before 12:30 p.m.

“The issue has been isolated on site and there were no off-site readings,” company spokesperson Julia Iacovella said in an email. “Personnel continue to monitor and manage on-site activities.”

The St. Clair River site has 128 full-time employees and produces polyethylene plastic from liquid ethylene feedstock transported by pipeline from Nova Chemical’s Corunna site, according to the company’s website.

