Novice impaired driver’s story behind car crash near Sarnia ‘incoherent’

A novice driver standing next to a crashed car on the busy provincial highway east of Sarnia late last summer tried to tell police she wasn’t the driver.

But the London teen’s story of how the Chevrolet Cobalt ended up on its side in a Plympton-Wyoming ditch around 2:30 a.m. that Saturday was “incoherent.”

And her breath smelled like alcohol.

“She eventually did admit that she was, in fact, the driver and it was only her in the motor vehicle at the time,” assistant Crown attorney Ryan Iaquinta said Monday while reading an agreed statement of facts to a Sarnia judge.

Cassandra Powers was arrested and taken to Lambton OPP headquarters, where tests showed she had between 130 and 140 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

“Her readings are relatively high,” Justice Anne McFadyen pointed out.

Powers, now 20, pleaded guilty Monday in a Zoom-based Sarnia courtroom to being over the legal limit within two hours of driving in connection to the Sept. 19 Highway 402 crash.