Novice impaired driver’s story behind car crash near Sarnia ‘incoherent’
A novice driver standing next to a crashed car on the busy provincial highway east of Sarnia late last summer tried to tell police she wasn’t the driver.
But the London teen’s story of how the Chevrolet Cobalt ended up on its side in a Plympton-Wyoming ditch around 2:30 a.m. that Saturday was “incoherent.”
And her breath smelled like alcohol.
“She eventually did admit that she was, in fact, the driver and it was only her in the motor vehicle at the time,” assistant Crown attorney Ryan Iaquinta said Monday while reading an agreed statement of facts to a Sarnia judge.
Cassandra Powers was arrested and taken to Lambton OPP headquarters, where tests showed she had between 130 and 140 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80.
“Her readings are relatively high,” Justice Anne McFadyen pointed out.
Powers, now 20, pleaded guilty Monday in a Zoom-based Sarnia courtroom to being over the legal limit within two hours of driving in connection to the Sept. 19 Highway 402 crash.
McFadyen gave Powers credit for taking responsibility for her actions, but the judge added the circumstances of the rollover were aggravating.
“Thankfully no one was injured and there were no other parties involved,” McFadyen said.
The minimum fine for a first-time conviction is $1,500, but McFadyen said a stiffer penalty of $1,900 was appropriate.
“And would send a message to Ms. Powers and other G2 drivers that there are certainly consequences to your actions if you’ve found yourself in similar circumstances,” McFadyen said.
G2 drivers in Ontario can’t have any alcohol in their system when behind the wheel, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
Defence lawyer Ryan Venables said his client, who works at a family restaurant, had some personal issues she was dealing with at the time and “some things came up” during a night out with some friends.
“She became emotional and she made the poor decision, obviously, to get behind the wheel,” Venables said.
The court heard police saw a “long streak” of tire marks leading from the highway to the crash site, but the car’s airbags didn’t deploy.
Powers is also banned from driving for one year.
Other charges Lambton OPP said they laid when they issued a media release late last summer about the incident were withdrawn.
