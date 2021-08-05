Number of Sarnia-area real estate listings drops in July

Many homes were still selling above asking prices in the Sarnia area in July but that statistic eased slightly from the previous month, according to the Sarnia-Lambton Real Estate Board.

Many homes were still selling above their asking prices in the Sarnia area in July, but that statistic eased slightly from the previous month, according to the Sarnia-Lambton Real Estate Board.

The local market’s sales-to-list-price ratio was 104 per cent in July, compared to 108 per cent in June, the board said in its monthly release of local market statistics

“We’re definitely starting to see it shift a little bit,” said board president Rob Longo. “Not monumental shifts, just nice and steady.”

The Sarnia-area market has been seeing homes sell above the list price for some time now, and the median selling price has also been growing.

But the year-to-date median house price in the market remained at $435,000 in July, the same level as June.

“I think we’re going to start to see prices stabilize themselves rather than the huge gains we’ve had over the last couple of years,” Longo said.

“We’re still seeing a busy market.”

There has been a total of 1,223 home sales locally since the beginning of the year, for a total year-to-date sales volume of nearly $606.8 million.

But the year-to-date number of homes listed for sale dropped to 136 in July, which is a record low for that month, Longo said.

The number sat at 217 in July 2020.

The number of active listings had been moving up earlier this year, “but we’ve seen that taper off,” he said.

The easing of pandemic restrictions may be one reason, Longo said.

“People are getting out more. They can travel, they can do different things. … Maybe their focus has shifted a little bit towards that after being cooped for so long,” he said.

But the lack of homes on the market is “a complex problem to solve,” Longo added.