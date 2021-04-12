Oil Springs Ollie, the first, has gone on to ground hog heaven

Article content

The original Oil Springs Ollie groundhog – who had made predictions about the coming of spring in Lambton County for the past half-dozen years – has died.

Peggy Jenkins of Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue Rehabilitation and Education Centre said Sheldon the groundhog, as he was known when he wasn’t playing the prognosticating role of Oil Springs Ollie, died Friday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Oil Springs Ollie, the first, has gone on to ground hog heaven Back to video

“Sheldon has been getting up in age,” Jenkins said. He was approximately eight years old, which is roughly twice the age groundhogs typically live in the wild, she said.

He had been slowing down, losing fur and showing signs of old age before he passed away.

“We’re sad to see Sheldon go,” Jenkins said.

He came to the centre in about 2014 and had spent so much time around the people who found him that he couldn’t be successfully released back into the wild.

Instead, he became part of the centre’s education team of animals Jenkins and others take to schools and community events to talk about the centre and the work it does rehabilitating orphaned and injured wild animals so they can be released again.