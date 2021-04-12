Oil Springs Ollie, the first, has gone on to ground hog heaven
Article content
The original Oil Springs Ollie groundhog – who had made predictions about the coming of spring in Lambton County for the past half-dozen years – has died.
Peggy Jenkins of Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue Rehabilitation and Education Centre said Sheldon the groundhog, as he was known when he wasn’t playing the prognosticating role of Oil Springs Ollie, died Friday.
Oil Springs Ollie, the first, has gone on to ground hog heaven Back to video
“Sheldon has been getting up in age,” Jenkins said. He was approximately eight years old, which is roughly twice the age groundhogs typically live in the wild, she said.
He had been slowing down, losing fur and showing signs of old age before he passed away.
“We’re sad to see Sheldon go,” Jenkins said.
He came to the centre in about 2014 and had spent so much time around the people who found him that he couldn’t be successfully released back into the wild.
Instead, he became part of the centre’s education team of animals Jenkins and others take to schools and community events to talk about the centre and the work it does rehabilitating orphaned and injured wild animals so they can be released again.
Advertisement
Article content
It was around that time that Jenkins got the idea to have Sheldon join the ranks of Punxsutawney Phil and Wiarton Willie. Sheldon by taking on the role of Oil Springs Ollie. He made his first annual public prediction in February 2014, and continued each year since.
Each February, Jenkins, Sheldon and volunteers with the centre have held Groundhog Day events at schools and community locations around Lambton.
This past year, Sheldon make his prediction just outside at the centre since public events weren’t possible during pandemic restrictions. He predicted an early spring.
Lambton County won’t have to go without its annual Groundhog Day prediction because, for the past few years, Sheldon has had an apprentice named Harvey.
“Last Groundhog Day he had his buddy Harvey with him because he was going to learn the ropes as a weather prognosticator,” Jenkins said. “Harvey’s now by himself and will be taking over.”
Jenkins said Harvey had been found by some children, who kept him for a time before the young groundhog came to the centre.
“He could not be released,” she said. “He was too habituated to humans, so we took him in.”
Sheldon shared his living accommodations at the centre with Harvey, who now appears a little sad, or maybe little bored, on his own, Jenkins said.
“In the summertime, they had a big outside enclosure that they roamed in and dug tunnels and stuff,” she said.
In the winter, they shared an indoor pen where staff would often find them curled up together in the same sleeping bag.
Advertisement
Article content
“They’re buddies,” but they had different personalities, Jenkins said.
She said Sheldon was laid back and easy-going, while Harvey is “kind of a little brat.”
She said Sheldon was a well-known member of the centre’s team of educational animals, along with a couple of skunks, Harvey, a few turtles and, until it died a few years ago, a opossum named Emma.
“It’s a great way to educate the kids” and teach them about respecting nature, Jenkins said.
Information about the centre can be found on its website, www.heavenswildliferescue.org. That’s also where supporters of the centre are being asked to make donations in memory of Sheldon.
pmorden@postmedia.com