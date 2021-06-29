Oil tank explodes near Brigden

Article content

There were no injuries when a tank holding about 150 barrels of oil exploded Monday evening at a well site just south of Brigden, St. Clair Township Fire Department officials said.

The explosion happened at about 9 p.m., department officials said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

Tricia Japp, who lives with her family across the road from the oil well site, said they were watching lightning out the front window during Monday night’s story weather when the explosion happened.

“We got the front-row view,” she said. “All of a sudden it went ‘boom’ and we all jumped up. Smoke billowed out.”

She said her husband called 911 and firefighters arrived at the well site within minutes.

There were no flames, according to the fire department, but the contents of the tank did spill on the ground.

“It was pretty loud,” Japp said.

She added a friend who lives a 15-minute drive away was startled by the explosion.