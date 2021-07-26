One in three eligible Sarnia-Lambton youths fully vaccinated, health unit says

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

One in three youth aged 12-17 in the @CountyofLambton have been FULLY VACCINATED! Register for your 1st or 2nd dose at https://t.co/v19vxoSlKI and let's get keep the momentum going! #GetTheVaccine #LambtonStrong #CommunityImmunity pic.twitter.com/JHANh9mRdG

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

As of Monday, one in three youth between the ages of 12 and 17 have received two doses and were considered fully vaccinated, Lambton public health said in a tweet.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Getting shots into the arms of eligible youngsters and their families was the goal this past weekend during the health unit’s first no-appointment clinic featuring giveaways, including tickets to Ontario Hockey League games, at a local youth centre. Jen Beaubien, a health unit supervisor, said it was a “great” day.

“The vaccine team were able to provide over 150 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations to both adults and youth. Those who attended appreciated the option to drop in at a convenient time that worked best for them,” she said Monday via email.

The health unit said it will host more drop-in clinics, including one Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dawn-Euphemia Community Centre.

“Come get your first or second dose. No appointment needed,” the health unit said in another Tweet.