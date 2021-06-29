One more COVID-19 case confirmed

Article content

One more COVID-19 case has been counted in Sarnia-Lambton, pushing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 3,600, public health officials reported Tuesday.

Of those, 3500 have been resolved, an increase of three from a day earlier, the Lambton health unit said.

There were 38 active cases in Sarnia-Lambton Tuesday, down two from Monday.

The number of cases flagged as variants of concern also increased by one, to 642.

There were two patients in hospital at Bluewater Health with confirmed COVID-19, two fewer than Monday.

One community outbreak remained – at Afton Park Place long-term-care home in Sarnia – where fewer than five cases have been reported.

There have been 62 deaths in Sarnia-Lambton from COVID-19.

As of Monday more than 118,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered by public health, hospitals, primary care and pharmacies; nearly 72 per cent of adults had received at least one dose, and about 17.5 per cent of youth had received at least one dose.

The percentage of Lambton residents considered fully vaccinated was 28.1.